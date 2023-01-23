The Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce will host its annual business expo Tuesday and Wednesday at the Downstream Casino Resort pavilion.
Nearly 110 exhibitors are expected to be in attendance.
The expo is open to members of the business community from noon to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday; admission is a business card. An adults-only after-hours event will be from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., presented by Arvest Bank.
The expo will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. Admission is $5; children 5 and younger will be admitted free.
Details: joplincc.com/expo.
