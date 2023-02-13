Nominations are now open for the 2023 Business of the Year awards, presented by FORVIS and the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce.
Residents have the opportunity to nominate a business or a not-for-profit organization to recognize the contributions they make to the local economy and to the overall progress of the Joplin area.
Awards will be presented at the chamber’s annual banquet to three recipients: one business employing one to 50 employees, one business employing 51 or more employees and one not-for-profit business.
The requirements for nomination are:
• Must have been a member of the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce for two years.
• Must be in good standing with the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce.
• Previous winners from before 2019 are eligible for nomination.
Finalists will be chosen based on the following criteria:
• Contributions to the community.
• Business or management philosophy.
• Response to challenges.
• Innovative products or services.
• Employee involvement or recognition.
To nominate a business, complete the 2023 Business of the Year form and return it to stephanie@joplincc.com by Friday, Feb. 24.
