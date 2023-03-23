The Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce has been reaccredited as a five-star chamber by the United States Chamber of Commerce, officials announced this week.
Accredited chambers are rated on a scale of three to five stars. An accrediting board from the U.S. chamber reviews each application and designates ratings based on this system.
“Accreditation is a tremendous accomplishment,” said Raymond P. Towle, a U.S. chamber vice president, in a statement. “Earning this prestigious designation sets chambers apart in the industry and shines a light on the impactful work this organization is doing on behalf of its members and local business community.”
The Joplin chamber has been accredited by the U.S. chamber since 1982. To meet accreditation requirements, a chamber must comply with minimum standards in its operations and programs. This involves completing an extensive self-review every five years, evaluating various areas like governance, finance and communications, and more.
“Ultimately, this is an assurance to our members and community that we are adhering to a system of best practices and nationally defined professional standards,” said Travis Stephens, Joplin chamber president and CEO, in a statement. “There are 7,200 chambers in the nation. We are proud to be one of 137 to be recognized as a five-star chamber, and one of only five in the state of Missouri.”
