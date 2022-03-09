Several annexation and zoning requests received first-round approval by the Joplin City Council on Monday.
One was a request to change zoning from neighborhood commercial to heavy commercial for property at 2502, 2508 and 2510 N. Range Line Road. The change was requested by an entity, the Lee Family Limited Partnership.
City staff said the property was formerly used as a car sales location but that is no longer the case; however, the owner wants commercial zoning in case there is a future sale of the land.
Several requests by the Joplin Industrial Development Authority and the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce also were advanced for final readings.
Those are annexations at 18758 Apple Road, 1897 Argon Road and the third at the northeast corner of 26th Street and Rob O’Brian Way. All are in the Crossroads Center Business and Distribution Park.
Tony Robyn, co-president of the chamber and vice president of the JIDA, said previously the first two properties are part of a development plan by a company that has acquired them. The third property does not have a buyer, but chamber officials discovered it had not been annexed into city limits and wanted that to be done.
The panel also recommended approval of a change in zoning from single-family residential to duplex for development at 2636 and 2642 E. Fourth St., requested by Juston Mitchell.
Three lots owned by the city, 1405, 1415 and 1419 E. 20th St., were recommended for a declaration of surplus property so they could be listed for sale.
One zoning case, for 721 Junge Blvd., was struck from the agenda. The City Council has approved in closed session a donation of that land, across the street from Junge Stadium, to the Joplin School District.
All of the items will be on the consent agenda at the council’s next meeting March 21 for final passage.
