Contracts to allow work on sewer system projects and to authorize a pay plan that incorporates the new position of assistant public works director have been approved by the Joplin City Council.
Dan Johnson, public works director, sought approval of a change order for a construction contract with Rosetta Construction for work that is being done on the Joplin Creek interceptor replacement project.
Johnson said additional problems with the large sewer main were found during the project. Four manholes need to be replaced because of corrosion and deterioration. One is only 30 inches wide but the others are 72-inch manholes. Most manholes are 48 inches wide, Johnson said, adding that it takes big equipment to make the large manholes.
A Rosetta crew is working in an area where two sewer lines are located close together and as they were excavating one of the lines, they uncovered part of the other line and saw that the deteriorated condition of the manholes.
"We decided (replacement) needed to be done because this is a very critical line to provide service to a large area of the city," Johnson said.
There are brick-lined manholes in the system where bricks are missing and the lids are so corroded the manhole lids do not line up anymore.
The change order involves costs of $138,500 on top of the $2 million original contract.
Council member Kate Spencer asked if the sewer lines are periodically checked. Johnson said they are, but it is not done often because it is expensive to dig up those large lines. It was about five years ago this one was last checked, he said.
In other business related to work on the wastewater system, the council gave first-round approval to a $965,000 contract with Ace Pipe Cleaning Co. for repair and rehab of a management system called a toolbox that was created to take care of sewer collection system.
Also advanced on first reading was a work authorization for $96,900 with Allgeier Martin and Associates for assistance with the rehabilitation project that Ace Pipe also will work on. The council was told that toolbox system updates the city's GIS map of the system and provides information for permits that goes to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources regarding system operations. That information is then submitted by DNR to the Environmental Protection Agency.
In other action, the council tabled a city pay plan that would have added the job of deputy public works director as part of a reorganization of the public works department.
Finance Director Leslie Haase said that position is to be funded with savings from the city's unfilled positions, which recently numbered more than 90 positions.
Councilman Chuck Copple asked whether the pay listed in the plan for firefighter trainees and entry level firefighters and jail cook reflected the recent 4% boost in cost-of-living pay. He said some of the positions will be at a pay level below Missouri's minimum wage when it increases next year.
Haase said the city is still working on an internal equity study to place personnel in pay ranges that reflect the amount of responsibility and difficulty the employee faces.
She said the city manager is still working on that plan and can provide more information in the future about pay status.
Firefighters received the 4% cost-of-living raise but a new wage table for them has not been completed because they are still in union negotiations with the city, said City Attorney Peter Edwards.
He suggested tabling the measure until the city manager is available to answer Copple's questions. The city manager was out of the office at the time of the meeting.
In a property matter, the council approved a contract to sell residential land at 2300 Golf Link Road in the Iron Gates neighborhood to Joplin businessman David Powell. The city had advertised the property for bids.
The council approved the sale and staff said the transaction would be completed by Feb. 22.
