Approval of a regular update of the Joplin Sports Authority's bylaws was tabled Monday after a City Council member raised concerns about a compensation clause.
Councilman Phil Stinnett questioned a section that seemed to him to allow JSA board members to be paid for working at JSA events.
The segment, called Section 12 of the bylaws, states: “Directors as such shall not receive any stated salaries for their services. Notwithstanding the foregoing, nothing contained in this section shall be construed to preclude any director from serving the corporation in any other capacity and receiving compensation therefor.”
“I just think that’s a conflict, and I’m not sure that we’ve ever had that discussion about that before, but that’s not something we typically would ever allow,” Stinnett said. “A lot of boards are not the same as yours, I understand that, but I have a problem with that. There’s nothing personal there, but I just don’t think that’s the right thing.”
Joplin Sports Authority Director Jared Bruggeman told council members in their pre-meeting work session that the clause that drew Stinnett’s concern was not among the items changed in the board’s review of the bylaws.
“That was preexisting,” Bruggeman told the council. “We simply passed that through.”
Bruggeman told the Globe on Wednesday that in 2022 the board named a standing committee to review the Joplin Sports Authority’s bylaws periodically and remove things that aren’t applicable any longer or add things as needed.
In its first review, the committee made a number of grammatical changes to the bylaws and removed a clause that said the board should be contacted about meetings and meeting changes by telegram and mail. It also made a change to allow the composition of a meeting quorum via remote or virtual attendance by members.
The committee also proposed to change the way payments are made from requiring two board members to sign checks under $500 to only one signature, and modified the conflict of interest section to change wording and designate December as the annual meeting at which board members will fill out and sign conflict of interest forms.
Bruggeman said he would take Stinnett's concern back to the board for consideration.
