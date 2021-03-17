The Joplin Daybreak Rotary Club celebrated its 30th anniversary this month with an announcement that its members will raise funds for a new sculpture in the Mercy Park Sculpture Garden.
The club was admitted into membership in Rotary International on March 11, 1991, with 26 local members. It has since grown to 54 members and meets at 6:45 a.m. Fridays.
“As a volunteer-led civic club for 30 years, I think that’s a great achievement,” said Valerie Searcy, public relations chair. “We’ve had very dedicated members for multiple decades.”
The sculpture garden in Mercy Park opened in fall 2019 as a project of Joplin’s two Rotary clubs. There are now 12 sculptures at the park.
Searcy said Daybreak Rotary’s board of directors has approved fundraising for a 13th sculpture and put the seed money into the project. The club will raise money over the next few years and ultimately pick a sculpture that represents what it does and fits its budget, she said.
Other current projects of Daybreak Rotary include the annual delivery of dictionaries to all third graders in the Joplin School District, the hosting of an annual speech contest for high school students and the distribution of scholarships to graduating high school seniors, Searcy said. The club also will be involved in the installation of gardens this weekend at Soaring Heights Elementary School, she said.
Over the years, Daybreak Rotary has helped launch and support many local organizations and initiatives, including Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Four States, trails at Wildcat Glades, and the Miracle League of Joplin and its Will Norton Miracle Field. Internationally, the club has helped provide wheelchairs and medical supplies abroad and solar lights to African communities.
“Joplin Daybreak Rotary has, I believe, been making a huge impact over the past three decades, but sometimes not so loudly,” Searcy said. “Our members represent many businesses and industries with many different talents. ... We all live and work here, and we want to make an impact.”
