After closure due to COVID-19, the Joplin Empire Market is reopening its doors at 10 a.m. Saturday as several vendors plan to welcome back patrons.
The Empire Market, located at 931 E Fourth St. in Joplin, moved to online ordering and curbside service shortly after the COVID-19 outbreak struck to ensure the safety of vendors, patrons, volunteers and staff. Customers can order items online from 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays for drive-thru pickup on Saturday.
Empire Market officials sent out a news release Tuesday stating that building renovations have been completed to allow the continuance of online and curbside services. Another set of doors have been install in the third hall where Empire Curbside will now take place.
"We are so excited to be welcoming vendors and customers back to our market halls,” said Ivy Hagedorn, market coordinator, in a statement. “Curbside ordering is still available as well, so you have two ways to shop the best local goods."
The market moved to an online format and curbside pickup over the spring to give customers the option to order and receive their products amid the pandemic.
Additional safety measures will be taken once reopened. Vendor booths will be along the walls to provide adequate spacing and room to social distance while shopping. Face coverings will be required throughout the halls, and masks will be offered at the door. Hand-washing stations and sanitizer will also be available for use.
While online ordering continues as usual, the market halls will reopen for in-person shopping from 10 a.m to 2 p m. Saturday. Though some vendors will remain primarily online, this weekend will include several vendors who haven't been online.
For more information visit Joplin Empire Market's Facebook page or call 928-514-7713. Empire Curbside is located at localline.ca/joplin-empire-market.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.