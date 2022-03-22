The Joplin Regional Community Foundation has established the Answering the Call Fund, a new charitable fund that will support children of public safety officers in Jasper and Newton counties who are killed or injured in the line of duty.
The foundation, an affiliate of the Springfield-based Community Foundation of the Ozarks, is accepting gifts and donations to the fund. Secure online donations can be made at cfozarks.org/answeringthecall. Gifts by check should be made payable to the Joplin Regional Community Foundation with “Answering the Call” noted in the memo line and mailed to JRCF, P.O. Box 471, Joplin, MO 64802.
Grants will be awarded by a selection committee that includes Matt Stewart, executive director of Children’s Center and former Joplin police chief; state Rep. Lane Roberts, R-Joplin and former Joplin police chief; Tracy Nielson-Healey, wife of the late Officer Tim Nielson; and Scott Vorhees and Tom Franz, Joplin Regional Community Foundation board members.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.