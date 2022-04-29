The Joplin Globe advertising department received numerous honors during the annual Missouri Press Advertising and Marketing Executives meeting, recently held at Lake of the Ozarks.
The Globe received seven awards, including five first-place honors in the category for daily papers.
Brett Zacarello, creative service designer, received first-place honors for his “Heartland Now Hiring” ad in the Best Full Page Ad category, and first place in the Best Ad Designer category for his use of layering to create depth and his mastery of type elements. He also received first-place honors for his work with online ads at joplinglobe.com.
Courtney Adams, creative services supervisor, received first-place honors in the category of Most Creative Use of Full Color in an Ad, for her work on an ad for the Lisa Fletcher Real Estate Team, and first place in the Best Multimedia Campaign category for her “Scared of Santa” contest, which cited her strong use of colors.
She also received second place in the Best Ad Designer category.
Adams also earned third place for her work on an ad for the Midwest Regional Ballet Holiday, and received an honorable mention for her design of the new cover of Joplin Magazine.
Gina Langston, assistant advertising director for the Globe, was named president the board of the MPAME during the annual meeting.
The MPAME is affiliated with the Missouri Press Association and the Best Ad Contest is open to all newspapers and digital news outlets within the state of Missouri.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.