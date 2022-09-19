Daniel Kuhns has been promoted to director of audience development and circulation at The Joplin Globe.
Kuhns, 37, of Joplin, has been with the Globe for more than 10 years and worked in a variety of roles with the circulation department, most recently as district manager.
He will manage the audience/circulation department and customer call center, which also serves many CNHI papers in Oklahoma.
Kuhns is a graduate of College Heights Christian School in Joplin and attended Missouri Southern State University and LeTourneau University in Texas.
Jack Kaminsky, the Globe’s longtime circulation director, remains with the paper and will serve as director of production and oversee the Globe’s commercial printing operations.
“Daniel has done a great job in all facets of circulation operations and customer service for us, and we’re excited to have him in this expanded role,” Globe Publisher Dale Brendel said. “He will look for ways we can better serve our customers, and expand our print and digital audiences. Jack is already making a great impact in production and in working with out print customers, and will continue to serve as a mentor to Daniel.”
