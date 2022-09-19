Daniel Kuhns, has been promoted to director of audience development and circulation at The Joplin Globe.
Kuhns, 37, of Joplin, has been with the Globe for more than 10 years and worked in a variety of roles with the circulation department, most recently as district manager.
He will manage the audience/circulation department and customer call center, which also serves many CNHI papers in Oklahoma.
Kuhns is a graduate of College Heights Christian School in Joplin and attended Missouri Southern State University and LeTourneau University in Texas.
Jack Kaminsky, former director of audience development, will serve in a reduced role as director of production and oversee the Globe's commercial printing development.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.