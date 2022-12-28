One of Joplin's oldest downtown businesses will close next month.
Pearl Brothers Hardware Store will come to an end Jan. 28, 2023, when Harold Berger closes the doors of the business at 617 S. Main St. for the final time.
“I started here full time when I graduated college in 1977, but I was here in the summers before then,” Berger said while sitting on lawn furniture that was available for sale in the store. “I’m 67 years old, and it’s time. I have some health issues. ... Being on my feet for 50 years has caused bad hips, bad knees, bad back. It’s just time. It’s getting too much for me anymore.”
Sawyer Smith, with Blue Haven Investments and Homes, said Wednesday he has a contract to buy the building. His company is also buying the name Pearl Brothers, and plans to use it somehow when they renovate the building.
“The top two stories are just being used as storage, so we want to use those for either commercial or residential space,” Smith said. “Then we’re going to renovate the bottom floor area. It’s going to be some form of retail, honoring that legacy of what’s been there, but we don’t have solid concrete plans on what exactly is going in down there. I can’t say how we’ll use it, but we were intentional in buying the Pearl Brothers name. That will be part of it. The building will always be known as the Pearl Brothers building for sure.”
1905 roots
Berger said his father, Joe Berger, and grandfather, Jake Berger, bought the hardware store in 1949 from Gus and Dave Pearl, who opened it in 1905.
"That was an established name, so we kept the name." Harold said. The hardware store was at 220 S. Main St. for 60 years before Joe Berger moved it to its current home in March 1965.
Harold Berger took over management from his father upon graduating from college, but Joe Berger was still a common sight around the store until his death in 2013.
“He was here until about four days before he died at 93 years old,” Harold said. “He was still coming down here. He’d talk to people or fall asleep, one of the two. But if he hadn’t have done that, he’d have died years ago. It gave him something to do, got him out of the house, kept his mind functioning. He lived a great life. He may not have been able to tell you what he ate for lunch, but he could tell you all about his World War II stories.”
Harold said the store survived many challenges in the 1970s and 1980s, including when North Park Mall opened in 1972 and major retailers started opening up on Range Line Road.
“The big boxes weren’t a thing back in 1964; that’s why we changed our product mix over the years,” Berger said. “We try to be as low a price as possible. We deal in a lot of special buys, closeouts, things that have differentiated us from the big boxes. You can still buy stocking stuffers here for as low as 29 cents, you wouldn’t get that anywhere else. The dollar store is a dollar and a quarter nowadays. Times have changed, obviously. I’m old enough that I don’t particularly care for change anymore.”
Berger said Pearl Brothers survived on customer service and offering items that couldn’t be found in the big box stores.
They moved away from sporting goods and moved into outdoor furniture and worked to attract people from across the Four-State Area.
“We were a destination spot. We attracted business from the whole Four-State Area,” Berger said. “If you draw from a 50-mile radius, there’s a third of a million people, and we would draw business from Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma and Arkansas, and still do.
“We’ve run the sidewalk store every year even when it seemed like we were the only one down here. We put half the store out on the sidewalks. That’s our biggest day of the year. It’s usually the last Saturday in July, and people start asking about it in January.”
Berger said his health and technology have caught up with him and that no one in his family was interested in taking over, so he decided in March that it was time to close the store.
“I was waiting for the right thing to come along, or what I felt like was the right thing to come along,” Berger said. “The name itself has been around since 1905, and that’s something I wanted preserved. I could have sold the building earlier in the year probably for a little more than I’m getting now, but I didn't want to just sell the building, liquidate the stuff myself and walk away.”
Berger said there won’t be a closeout sale and that business will continue as usual until Jan. 28.
“We will still be getting in new merchandise, we’re going to have things to meet the cold weather needs for people. In fact, we’re out today, but we’ll have more heaters coming in.”
Customers react
Beckie Wallace, of Webb City, was in the store Wednesday shopping with family visiting from Texas. She said she was saddened to hear that Pearl Brothers was closing.
“I’m a regular here. I come in and buy stuff all the time, have for years,” Wallace said. “I love this store. It has a little bit of everything you need, and when I heard it was going out of business, I was sad, very sad.”
Wallace said she recalled when her parents would bring her to the store as a little girl.
“As a kid, this was like a candy store. ... 'Look at this, Mommy, look at this! Can we have this?' ... I feel like I'm a real person in here and not just a code. You feel special, in other words.”
Geoffrey Mann, of Joplin, said he comes to Pearl Brothers for items he can’t find at other places.
“Things like breaker switches and tools, things that are ordinarily extremely expensive or hard to come by,” Mann said. “Big box stores don’t have stuff like this a lot of times. I’ve been shopping here for years. Probably as long as I’ve been in Joplin I've dropped in for stuff every once in a while. It is handy, it’s an extremely handy store to have. There aren't too many real hardware stores that are available anymore. This is a good place for it, and I’ve always been able to get to it.”
Smith said they plan to buy Berger’s stock and liquidate it after they close on the building.
“Our plan is to restore it through historic tax credits,” Smith said. “In order to do this through historic tax credits, it’s in a historic district, but the sheet metal on the front makes it a noncontributing member, so our plan is to pull that sheet metal off and bring the facade back to its historic state and get it on the National Register of Historic Places as a contributing member of the downtown historic district.”
