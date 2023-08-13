The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number of those violations.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Dairy Queen, 2015 E. 32nd St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 7. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 2 core violations.
Braum’s, 2510 S. Main. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 7. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 0 core violation.
• Container of milk mix in the toppings station cooler is being cold held above 41 degrees (corrected during inspection).
7Brew, 3347 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 7. Results: PASS with 2 priority violations and 3 core violations.
• Working containers of cleaning solution not labeled with contents (corrected during inspection).
• Bottle of cleaning solution observed above the LA marzocco coffee machine (corrected during inspection).
Best Western, 3508 S. Range Line Road. Hotel continental breakfast. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 4. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 0 core violations.
• Can of white gravy is dented along the bottom seam (corrected during inspection).
Zinc Coffee, 1825 S. Main. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 4. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 2 core violations.
Kinnaree Thai Cuisine, 1227 E. 32nd St., Suite 1. Full-service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on Aug. 3. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 1 core violation.
• Potentially hazardous food in Kenmore prep reach-in cooler and Silver mini-fridge cooler being cold held above 41 degrees.
Maria’s Mexican Grill & Cantina, 1901 E. 32nd St., Suite 10. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 2. Results: FAIL with 3 priority violations and 3 core violations.
• Potentially hazardous food in walk-in and salsa reach-in cooler being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Potentially hazardous food in walk-in is not date marked.
• Sanitizer concentration for chlorine in the bar single rack dish machine is at 0 ppm.
Cup of Joe, 901 S. Maiden Lane. Food truck. Follow-up inspection performed on Aug. 2. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Denny’s at Pilot Flying J, 11570 Route FF. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 2. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 3 core violations.
Nine Lives Cat Lounge & Adoption Center, 201 E. Seventh St. Retail. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 1. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 2 core violations.
Sonic, 1030 E. Seventh St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 1. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 4 core violations.
Schlotzsky’s, 531 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 1. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 2 core violations.
Supertienda La Familia, 807 Maiden Lane. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on July 31. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 0 core violations.
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 3607 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on July 31. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 3 core violations.
Del Rio Grill & Cantina, 1802 W. 32nd St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 31. Results: PASS with 2 priority violations and 6 core violations.
• Food-contact surfaces of the can-opener blade in the back has accumulations (corrected during inspection).
• Bottles of all-purpose cleaner were being stored over boxes of plates and single-service items (corrected during inspection).
Logan’s Roadhouse, 208 N. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 28. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 4 core violations.
The Outreach House, 807 S. Moffet Ave. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on July 28. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 0 core violations.
Wasab Steak House & Sushi, 101 N. Range Line Road, Suite 310. Full-service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on July 27. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 9 core violations.
Hunan Garden, 2830 S. Main St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 26. Results: FAIL with 2 priority violations and 2 core violations.
• Sanitizer concentration for chlorine in the Osage stationary pass-thru is at 10 ppm.
• Multiple life stages of pests observed behind dish machine.
Lion Stop, 3525 Newman Road. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on July 25. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 0 core violations.
7Brew, 3347 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 24. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 0 core violations.
Freddy’s Frozen Custard, 3118 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 24. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 6 core violations.
Steak ‘n’ Shake, 3115 Hammons Blvd. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 24. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 6 core violations.
• Mussana shane-automatic cream dispenser being cold held above 41 degrees.
Kinnaree Thai Cuisine, 1227 E. 32nd St., Suite 1. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 24. Results: FAIL with 2 priority violations and 4 core violations.
• Raw chicken stored above less hazardous or ready-to-eat foods in two-door reach-in cooler (corrected during inspection).
• Potentially hazardous food in Kenmore reach-in cooler, prep reach-in cooler and Silver mini-fridge cooler being cold held above 41 degrees.
Freeman Hospital West, 1102 W. 32nd St. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on July 21. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 2 core violations.
Starbucks, 323 S. Range Line Road, Suite 100. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 21. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 2 core violations.
Smack Dabs, 222 N. Gray St. Food truck. Routine inspection performed on July 20. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Simple Simon’s Pizza, 1522 Broadway St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 20. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 0 core violations.
• Employee drink stored on dry storage rack (corrected during inspection).
Main Street Drive-Thru Liquor, 1620 S. Main St. Convenience store. Follow-up inspection performed on July 20. Results: FAIL with 2 priority violations and 2 core violations.
• Evidence of employee eating, drinking and smoking was observed in the back storage area.
• Flies observed in the back food storage location.
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 3607 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 19. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 5 core violations.
• Potentially hazardous food in the Kolpak walk-in cooler being cold held above 41 degrees.
Wasab Steak House & Sushi, 101 N. Range Line Road, Suite 310. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 17. Results: FAIL with 2 priority violations and 12 core violations.
• Fried chicken being held at room temperature on crate storage by fryers (corrected during inspection).
• Sanitizer concentration for chlorine in the Osage dishwasher machine is at 0 ppm.
Five Guys, 1801 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 13. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 0 core violations.
Holy Tacos, 5806 N. Main St. Food truck. Routine inspection performed on June 28. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 0 core violations.
