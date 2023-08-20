The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number of those violations.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Carmen’s Apples and More, 1651 W. Seventh St., Suite 16. Retail food. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 15. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 1 core violation.
• Potentially hazardous foods in two-door white Whirlpool cooler being cold held above 41 degrees.
Souls Harbor food pantry, 817 S. Main St. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 15. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 3 core violations.
Souls Harbor kitchen, 915 S. Main St. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 15. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 0 core violations.
Lalo’s Taqueria, 2501 E. Seventh St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 16. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 3 core violations.
Super Donuts, 1901 E. 32nd St., Suite 15. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 16. Results: FAIL with 3 priority violations and 5 core violations.
• Raw shell eggs stored above ready-to-eat food items in the Arctic Air reach-in cooler.
• Multiple potentially hazardous food items in the Arctic Air reach-in cooler are being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Evidence of rodent droppings observed throughout the floor in the back dry storage.
Churros Colima, 472 N. Bryand Road, Oronogo. Mobile. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 15. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 0 core violations.
McDonald’s, 3140 S. McClelland Blvd. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 15. Results: FAIL with 2 priority violations and 1 core violation.
• Potentially hazardous foods in drive-thru cream dispenser being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Potentially hazardous foods in drive-thru reach-in cooler being cold held above 41 degrees.
EconoLodge breakfast, 3510 S. Range Line Road. Continental breakfast. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 15. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 3 core violations.
Walmart deli, 1501 S. Range Line Road. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 15. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 0 core violations.
Long John Silver’s, 1627 W. Seventh St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 14. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 4 core violations.
Landmark Hospital, 2040 W. 32nd St. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 14. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 0 core violations.
Main Street Drive-Thru Liquor, 1620 S. Main St. Convenience store. Follow-up inspection performed on Aug. 14. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 2 core violations.
McDonald’s, 1531 W. Seventh St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 14. Results: FAIL with 3 priority violations and 4 core violations.
• Potentially hazardous foods in front Bev Air cooler being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Potentially hazardous foods in McCafe cooler being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Soap and sanitizer buckets are improperly labeled to their contents (corrected during inspection).
Zip’s, 2115 S. Connecticut Ave. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 11. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 7 core violations.
• Food-contact surfaces of the Dr. Pepper soda dispenser nozzle has severe accumulations.
Fred and Red’s, 1719 S. Main St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 11. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
CiCi’s Pizza Buffet, 1602 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 14. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 3 core violations.
Maria’s Mexican Grill & Cantina, 1901 E. 32nd St., Suite 10. Full-service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on Aug. 14. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 0 core violations.
Longhorn Steakhouse, 1930 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 10. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 9 core violations.
• Dish machine is dispensing rinse water at less than 180 degrees and yielding a surface temperature of less than 160 degrees on dishes.
Walmart retail/produce, 1600 E. Seventh St. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 11. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 0 core violations.
• Water reservoir for produce fogger has not been maintained and cleaned properly (corrected during inspection).
Walmart meat/bakery, 1600 E. Seventh St. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 11. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 0 core violations.
Walmart deli, 1600 E. Seventh St. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 11. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 0 core violations.
Hunan Garden, 2830 S. Main St. Full-service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on Aug. 9. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Dairy Queen, 4240 S. Highway 43. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 9. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 1 core violation.
• Ice cream mix in Stoelting ice cream dispenser is being cold held above 41 degrees.
The Bruncheonette, 424 N. Main St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 10. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 0 core violations.
Elks Lodge Taverns, 1802 W. 26th St. Bar. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 10. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 2 core violations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.