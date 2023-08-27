The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number of those violations.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Homewood Suites kitchen, 2642 E. 32nd St. Continental breakfast. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 23. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 3 core violations.
Club 1201, 1201 E. 32nd St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 23. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 5 core violations.
• Foods in walk-in cooler stored past their expiration date (corrected during inspection).
OK Bar & Billiards, 1516 S. Main St. Bar. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 24. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 2 core violations.
Little Caesar’s Pizza, 2431 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 24. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 5 core violations.
• Potentially hazardous food items in the prep cooler being cold held above 41 degrees.
Casey’s General Store, 2764 W. 32nd St. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 24. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 2 core violations.
Red Onion Espressoria, 1007 E. 32nd St., Suite 4. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 23. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 2 core violations.
• Food-contact surfaces of the can opener had heavy accumulations (corrected during inspection).
St. Mary’s Catholic School, 3025 S. Central City Road. Elementary school. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 23. Results: PASS with 0 priority violation and 1 core violation.
Joplin Senior Center, 2616 S. Picher Ave. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 23. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 0 core violations.
Corner Market, 419 W. Fourth St. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 22. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 5 core violations.
Ozark Christian College cafeteria, 1111 N. Main St. School. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 22. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 2 core violations.
Joplin Greenhouse / The Coffee Shop, 2820 E. 32nd St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 21. Results: FAIL with 2 priority violations and 1 core violation.
• Potentially hazardous foods in the walk-in cooler being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Potentially hazardous foods in the retail cooler being cold held above 41 degrees.
Denny’s, 3602 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 21. Results: FAIL with 4 priority violations and 4 core violations.
• Potentially hazardous foods in the Turbo Coil drawers being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Potentially hazardous foods in the server prep cooler being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Potentially hazardous foods in the Bev Air salad prep cooler in the kitchen being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Potentially hazardous foods in the grill side True prep cooler being cold held above 41 degrees.
Natural Grocers, 510 S. Range Line Road. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 21. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 0 core violations.
Zip’s, 2115 S. Connecticut Ave. Convenience store. Follow-up inspection performed on Aug. 21. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 7 core violations.
Social BTB, 1027 S. Main St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 21. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 2 core violations.
• Evidence of employee eating and drinking was observed near washing and utensil rack by entrance of the kitchen (corrected during inspection).
Road Ranger Convenience Store, 2101 S. Prigmor Ave. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 21. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 4 core violations.
Sonic, 310 E. 32nd St. Fast-food restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on Aug. 21. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 4 core violations.
• Cream cheese, milk and whipped cream in toppings prep cooler being cold held above 41 degrees.
McDonald’s, 1123 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 18. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 2 core violations.
Burger King, 1931 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 18. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 6 core violations.
• The sanitizer concentration for quart in the 3 compartment is at 0 ppm (corrected during inspection).
McDonald’s, 2731 S. Main St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 18. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 6 core violations.
Hot Diggity Dog, 5760 Route F. Mobile. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 17. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 0 core violations.
CVS Pharmacy, 112 E. 32nd St. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 18. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 0 core violations.
Joplin Flea Market / The Trading Post, 1200 S. Virginia Ave. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 18. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.