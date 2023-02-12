The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Joplin Flea Market: The Trading Post, 1200 S. Virginia Ave. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 3. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Krackin Cajun, 3025 S. Main St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 3. Results: PASS with 2 priority and 4 core violations.
• Evidence of employee eating sushi and drinking in the service/cashier area (corrected during inspection).
• Part of the pipe that drains sewage from the hand sink to the floor drain had been removed. Sewage in the kitchen hand sink is being conveyed to a point of disposal through the pipes where it falls to the floor above and just before the floor drain (corrected during inspection).
El Vallarta, 2330 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on Feb. 7. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 5 core violations.
Casey's General Store, 2764 W. 32nd St. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 9. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 3 core violations.
Sam's Southern Eatery, 1218 W. Seventh St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 9. Results: FAIL with 2 priority and 4 core violations.
• Glass one-door reach-in cooler cold holding above 41 degrees.
• Observed personal medication on top of the paper towel dispenser above the hand-washing sink in the front area (corrected during inspection).
