The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
McDonald's, 1123 S. Range Line Road. Fast food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Jan. 13. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 3 core violations.
Beast and Barrel, 530 S. Main St. Full service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Jan. 18. Results: PASS with 2 priority and 4 core violations.
• Heavy whipping cream in the bar display cooler not provided with a 7-day expiration date (corrected during inspection).
• Bar dish machine is not dispensing detectable levels of chlorine (corrected during inspection).
El Vallarta, 2330 S. Range Line Road. Full service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Jan. 18. Results: FAIL with 4 priority and 6 core violations.
• Raw shell eggs stored above refried beans in walk-in (corrected during inspection).
• Salsa and milk in server prep reach being cold held above 41 degrees.
• The sanitizer concentration for chlorine in the dish machine is at 10 ppm.
• Floor cleaner in food storage is stored over ice machine (corrected during inspection).
Wilder's Steakhouse, 1216 S. Main St. Full service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Jan. 18. Results: PASS with 1 priority and 4 core violations.
• Raw shell eggs stored above less hazardous or ready-to-eat foods in kitchen prep cooler (corrected during inspection).
Aldi Food Market, 3205 E. 20th St. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on Jan. 19. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Han the Sushi Man, 1901 E. 32nd St. Full service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Jan. 19. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Independent Living Center food pantry, 2639 E. 34th St. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on Jan. 19. Results: PASS with 1 priority and 0 core violations.
• Chemical wipes stored above food (corrected during inspection).
