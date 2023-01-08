The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Braum's, 2410 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on Jan. 3. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 2 core violations.
• Egg nog in Bev Air cooler beneath blenders being cold held above 41 degrees (corrected during inspection).
Pizza Ranch, 3507 E. 20th St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Jan. 3. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 4 core violations.
• Chemical sanitizer spray bottle in breading station is stored over food prep area (corrected during inspection).
Souls Harbor kitchen, 915 S. Main St. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on Jan. 3. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 1 core violation.
• Water temperature for the sanitization rinse in the high temperature warewashing machine is at 148 degrees.
Steak 'n Shake, 3115 Hammons Blvd. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Jan. 3. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 7 core violations.
The Outreach House, 807 S. Moffet Ave. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on Jan. 4. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Taco Bell, 1029 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Jan. 4. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 3 core violations.
Downstream Q Store, 4777 W. Downstream Blvd. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Jan. 5. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Farmhouse Bakery, 901 E. Fourth St. Bakery. Routine inspection performed on Jan. 5. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 1 core violation.
• Evidence of employee drinking was observed on the prep table (corrected during inspection).
Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Jan. 5. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Beckett's Cafe, 705 S. Illinois Ave. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Jan. 6. Results: PASS with 2 priority and 4 core violations.
• Unsafe, expired gallon of chocolate milk found in True two-door reach-in cooler (corrected during inspection).
• Observed raw shell eggs stored above produce in Kolpack walk-in cooler (corrected during inspection).
Taco Bell, 2601 S. Main St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Jan. 6. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 1 core violation.
• Evidence of employee drinks in the walk-in cooler (corrected during inspection).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.