The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number of those violations.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Twin Hills 19th Hole, 2019 S. Country Club Drive. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on June 29. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 0 core violations.
Twin Hills Jolly Boys Tavern, 2019 S. Country Club Drive. Full-service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on June 29. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 0 core violations.
Irving Elementary School, 2109 S. McClelland Blvd. School. Routine inspection performed on June 29. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 0 core violations.
Taco Bell, 1029 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on June 30. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 5 core violations.
• Diced tomatoes were being cold held above 41 degrees in the Delfield prep top cooler (corrected during inspection).
JB’s Downtown, 1208 S. Main St. Bar. Routine inspection performed on June 29. Results: FAIL with 3 priority violations and 11 core violations.
• Avantco prep table cooler being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Traulsen reach-in cooler is being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Box of tea bags was stored under the soap dispenser in the bar area (corrected during inspection).
Casey’s General Store, 1904 E. 20th St. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on June 29. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Xscape, 532 S. Joplin Ave. Bar. Routine inspection performed on June 29. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 2 core violations.
Chick-fil-A, 2127 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on June 29. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 0 core violations.
Rumors Cocktail Lounge, 1825 W. Seventh St. Bar. Routine inspection performed on June 28. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 4 core violations.
El Caballo de Oro, 1901 E. 32nd St., Suite 10. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on June 27. Results: PASS with 2 priority violations and 5 core violations.
• Evidence of employee food and drink on a wire rack above food-related items in the kitchen entrance (corrected during inspection).
• Migali prep table cooler being cold held above 41 degrees (corrected during inspection).
Hackett Hot Wings, 520 S. Main St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on June 27. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 5 core violations.
Tiffany Nail Studio, 2705 S. Range Line Road, Suite 8. Bar. Routine inspection performed on June 27. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 0 core violations.
Salvation Army, 320 E. Eighth St. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on June 27. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 0 core violations.
Johnny Carino’s Italian, 137 N. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on June 26. Results: FAIL with 3 priority violations and 11 core violations.
• Evidence of employee drinking was observed in the bar and server area (corrected during inspection).
• True small pasta prep table cooler is being cold held above 41 degrees.
• True dessert reach-in cooler is being cold held above 41 degrees.
Range Line Eagle Stop, 3504 S. Range Line Road. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on June 26. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 0 core violations.
Beckett’s Cafe, 705 S. Illinois Ave., Suite 11. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on June 26. Results: FAIL with 3 priority violations and 4 core violations.
• Evidence of employee drinks was observed throughout the food prep areas in the kitchen.
• Potentially hazardous food in the Kolpak walk-in cooler is being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Aloe gel is stored in the True two-door reach-in cooler (corrected during inspection).
Walmart bakery/deli, 2623 W. Seventh St. Grocery store. Follow-up inspection performed on June 26. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 0 core violations.
Braum’s, 2410 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on June 26. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Golden Corral, 2415 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on June 26. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 4 core violations.
Sam’s Club bakery/produce, 3536 S. Hammons Blvd. Grocery store. Follow-up inspection performed on June 23. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 0 core violations.
Sam’s Club sushi, 3536 S. Hammons Blvd. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on June 23. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 0 core violations.
Firehouse Subs, 1816 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on June 23. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 2 core violations.
Rapid Robert’s, 4549 S. Highway 43. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on June 23. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 4 core violations.
