The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number of those violations.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Hungry Monkey, 905 S. Main St., Suite 3. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 13. Results: PASS with 2 priority violations and 5 core violations.
• Dairy-based pies in the beverage mini-fridge were being cold held above 41 degrees (corrected during inspection).
• Working containers of sanitizer solution is not labeled with contents (corrected during inspection).
The ROCC, 1402 S. Main St. Concessions. Routine inspection performed on July 13. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 0 core violations.
Grand Falls Center for Recovery, 5616 W. 32nd St. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on July 12. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 1 core violation.
• Milk, butter, whipped cream and mayo in Atosa mini-fridge cooler being cold held above 41 degrees (corrected during inspection).
Wendy’s at Pilot, 4500 S. Highway 43. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 12. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 3 core violations.
Suzanne’s Natural Foods, 3106 S. Connecticut Ave. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 10. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Bobba Teaz, 101 N. Range Line Road. Concessions. Routine inspection performed on July 11. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 4 core violations.
Twin Hills Jolly Boys Tavern, 2019 S. Country Club Drive. Full-service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on July 11. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Snak Atak, 4302 S. Main St. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on July 10. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 4 core violations.
Pineapple Bliss, 1021 E. 20th St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 10. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Shake’s Frozen Custard, 1441 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 10. Results: FAIL with 2 priority violations and 7 core violations.
• The sanitizer concentration for chlorine in the pass-through dishwasher is at 0 ppm.
• Evidence of multiple flies observed in the dishwashing area.
Taco Bell, 2601 S. Main St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 10. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 3 core violations.
Sonic, 310 E. 32nd St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 7. Results: FAIL with 2 priority violations and 5 core violations.
• Unsafe ice found in slushie machine. Insect found in the top of slushie machine.
• Cream cheese, milk and whipped cream in Toppings Prep Cooler being cold held above 41 degrees.
Chaos Brewing, 112 S. Main St. Bar. Routine inspection performed on July 7. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Guitars Rock N Country Bar, 1800 W. Seventh St. Bar. Routine inspection performed on July 7. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 3 core violations.
Auntie Anne’s Pretzels, 101 N. Range Line Road, Suite 3506. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 7. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 0 core violations.
• Butter in True reach-in storage room cooler being cold held above 41 degrees.
Zip’s, 1201 S. Range Line Road. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on July 3. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 6 core violations.
• Working containers of sanitizer in a spray bottle is not labeled with contents (corrected during inspection).
Johnny Carino’s Italian, 137 N. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on July 6. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Lotus Garden, 1818 W. Seventh St. Full-service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on July 6. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 11 core violations.
Dollar General, 101 S. Main St. Grocery store. Follow-up inspection on July 6. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Taco Bell, 2315 W. Seventh St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 3. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 0 core violations.
