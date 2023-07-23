The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number of those violations.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Club XO, 502 S. Joplin Ave. Bar. Routine inspection performed on July 19. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 0 core violations.
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 3607 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 19. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 5 core violations.
• Potentially hazardous food in the Kolpak walk-in cooler being cold held above 41 degrees.
Auntie Anne’s Pretzels, 101 N. Range Line Road, Suite 3506. Fast-food restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on July 17. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 0 core violations.
Sonic, 3333 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 13. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 7 core violations.
Five Guys, 1801 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 13. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 0 core violations.
Sonic, 1101 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 14. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 3 core violations.
• Cut tomatoes and shredded cheese in Wasserstom prep table cooler being cold held above 41 degrees.
