The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number of those violations.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Hampton Inn kitchen, 3107 E. 36th St. Hotel. Routine inspection performed on June 7. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 2 core violations.
• Evidence of employee personal drink was observed above customer food items in the True reach-in cooler (corrected during inspection).
Home2Suites, 3000 S. Range Line Road. Hotel. Routine inspections performed on June 7. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
McDonald's, 4436 S. Highway 43. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on June 6. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 1 core violation.
• Gravy in breakfast flat-top reach being cold held above 41 degrees.
McDonald's, 4436 S. Highway 43. Fast-food restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on June 6. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
El Vaquero, 2412 S. Main St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on June 6. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 7 core violations.
Panda Express, 1531 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on June 6. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Firehouse Subs, 1816 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on June 5. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 3 core violations.
• Temperature of the True two-door prep table cooler was observed at 45 degrees. Temperature of sliced tomatoes in the top section of the True two-door prep table cooler was observed at 44 degrees.
Hardee's, 1641 W. Seventh St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on June 5. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 5 core violations.
Subway, 1501 W. Seventh St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on June 2. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 1 core violation.
Waffle House, 3506 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on June 5. Results: PASS with 2 priority and 2 core violations.
• Evidence of employee eating a Snickers bar was observed in the Hoshizaki reach-in cooler (corrected during inspection).
• Raw shell eggs stored above raw pork steaks in the grill four-door reach-in cooler (corrected during inspection).
Days Inn, 3500 S. Range Line Road. Hotel. Follow-up inspection performed on June 5. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 2 core violations.
• Yogurt and cream cheese spread in TurboAir mini-fridge being cold held above 41 degrees.
Downstream Q Store, 4777 W. Downstream Blvd. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on June 5. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Caribou Coffee, 4240 S. Highway 43. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on June 5. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Lafayette House, 1809 S. Connor Ave. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on June 2. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Cash Saver produce/retail sections, 811 W. Seventh St. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on June 2. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 5 core violations.
