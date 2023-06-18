The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number of those violations.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Tropical Sno, 2128 S. Main St. Food truck. Routine inspection performed on June 15. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Joplin Schools warehouse, 1420 E. Langston Hughes-Broadway. School. Routine inspection performed on June 15. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Papa Murphy's, 2640 E. 32nd St., Suite 12. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on June 15. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Braum's, 2410 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on June 14. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 5 core violations.
• Bev-Air under-counter cooler being cold held above 41 degrees.
The Waffle Window, 3417 S. Moffet Ave. Food truck. Follow-up inspection performed on June 14. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 0 core violations.
• Ice cream mix in ice cream machine being cold held above 41 degrees.
Zip's, 1902 E. 32nd St. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on June 9. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 4 core violations.
Applebee's, 2825 E. 32nd St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on June 12. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 2 core violations.
• Several PHFs in the Perlick bar display cooler being cold held above 41 degrees. Management discarded all PHFs in the cooler during inspection.
Cash Saver meat section, 811 W. Seventh St. Grocery store. Follow-up inspection performed on June 12. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Chick-fil-A, 2127 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on June 12. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 2 core violations.
• Sliced cheese in the Traulsen catering reach-in cooler being cold held above 41 degrees.
Charlie's Chicken, 2020 E. 32nd St. Fast-food restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on June 12. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Jefferson's, 430 Geneva Ave. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on June 7. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 4 core violations.
• Sanitizer spray bottle is stored over utensils and single-service food items in the server prep area (corrected during inspection).
Bricktown Brewery, 3030 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on June 8. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Dave's Mini Mart, 801 Maiden Lane. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on June 9. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
First Watch, 3231 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on June 9. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
The Waffle Window, 3417 S. Moffet Ave. Food truck. Routine inspection performed on June 9. Results: FAIL with 4 priority and 3 core violations.
• Unapproved employee drink stored on prep tables and cooler.
• Dairy products and deli meat in Samsung being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Dairy products and deli meat in Samsung is improperly date-marked.
• Chemical spray bottles stored above food prep tables.
Joplin Aquatic Center snack bar, 3010 W. First St. Concessions. Routine inspection performed on June 9. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Raising Canes, 1237 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on June 9. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
