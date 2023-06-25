The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number of those violations.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Holiday Inn Route 66 Pub & Grill, 3402 Arizona Ave. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on June 22. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 7 core violations.
Aldi Food Market, 2630 S. McClelland Blvd. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on June 22. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Applebee's, 2825 E. 32nd St. Full-service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on June 22. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
MacCheesy, 2202 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on June 21. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Eagles Lodge, 1321 S. Main St. Bar. Routine inspection performed on June 13. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Aldi Food Market, 3205 E. 20th St. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on June 13. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 1 core violation.
• Evidence of employee drink in walk-in cooler above food items (corrected during inspection).
Walmart bakery/deli, 2623 W. Seventh St. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on June 16. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 0 core violations.
• Water temperature for the sanitization rinse in the high-temperature ware-washing machine is at 159 degrees.
Walmart meat section, 2623 W. Seventh St. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on June 16. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Walmart produce/retail, 2623 W. Seventh St. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on June 16. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
