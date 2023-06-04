The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number of those violations.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Pilot Flying J, 11570 Route FF. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on June 1. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Charlie's Chicken, 2020 E. 32nd St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on June 1. Results: FAIL with 2 priority and 5 core violations.
• Evidence of employee drink was observed above ice maker (corrected during inspection).
• Sliced tomatoes, cheese and mayonnaise in Igloo mini-fridge being cold held above 41 degrees.
Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on June 1. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 6 core violations.
Drury Inn & Suites kitchen, 3601 S. Range Line Road. Hotel. Routine inspection performed on June 1. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Dollar Tree, 426 S. Range Line Road. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on June 1. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Cracker Barrel, 4010 S. Richard Joseph Blvd. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on May 31. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 2 core violations.
• Evidence of employee drinking was observed in the single service dry storage next to opened seasoning containers (corrected during inspection).
Subway at Rapid Robert's, 4549 Highway 43. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on May 31. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 3025 S. Main St., Suite B. Fast-food restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on May 30. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 0 core violations.
• Sewer lines to the front food prep sink and restroom hand sinks are obstructed and not draining properly (corrected during inspection).
Wendy's, 1625 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on May 30. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Walmart bakery, 1501 S. Range Line Road. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on May 26. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 0 core violations.
• Water temperature for the sanitization rinse in the high-temperature warewashing machine is at 155 degrees.
Days Inn breakfast, 3500 S. Range Line Road. Hotel. Routine inspection performed on May 25. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 2 core violations.
• Yogurt and cream cheese spread in TurboAir mini-fridge being cold held above 41 degrees.
Walmart meat section, 1501 S. Range Line Road. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on May 26. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Walmart produce section, 1501 S. Range Line Road. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on May 26. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Lotus Xpress, 801 E. 20th St. Fast-food restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on May 26. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 4 core violations.
Red Apple Mart, 901 N. Florida Ave. Convenience store. Follow-up inspection performed on May 26. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Wendy's, 701 S. Maiden Lane. Fast-food restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on May 26. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Quality Inn breakfast, 3325 S. Arizona Ave. Hotel. Routine inspection performed on May 26. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
