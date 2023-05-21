The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number of those violations.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
China Pantry, 101 N. Range Line Road, Suite 286. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on May 17. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 3 core violations.
Freeman East, 932 E. 34th St. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on May 17. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Comfort Inn & Suites, 3400 S. Range Line Road. Continental breakfast. Routine inspection performed on May 17. Results: PASS with 2 priority violations and 2 core violations.
• Evidence of employee drink was observed in refrigerator (corrected during inspection).
• Eggs stored above less hazardous products in the refrigerator (corrected during inspection).
Jimmy's Egg, 1611 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on May 17. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 2 core violations.
Crumbl Cookies, 430 Geneva Ave. Retail food. Routine inspection performed on May 17. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 0 core violations.
Little Caesar's Pizza, 823 S. Maiden Lane. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on May 15. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 3 core violations.
Wendy's, 701 S. Maiden Lane. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on May 16. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 2 core violations.
• The sanitizer concentration for quat in the three-compartment sink is at 0 ppm.
Subway, 2914 E. 32nd St., Suite 115. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on May 15. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 1 core violation.
• Food in the reach-in was being cold-held above 41 degrees.
Joplin High School main kitchen, 2104 Indiana Ave. School. Follow-up inspection performed on May 15. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 0 core violations.
Flowerbox Ice, 1616 W. Seventh St. Retail food. Routine inspection performed on May 15. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 0 core violations.
Franklin Technology Center culinary arts kitchen, 2220 S. Indiana Ave. School. Routine inspection performed on May 15. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 2 core violations.
• Food-contact services are not being sanitized by heat at the correct temperature.
Gateway Day Treatment, 1823 W. 20th St. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on May 15. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 0 core violations.
Pho Saigon, 2640 E. 32nd St., Suites 1 and 2. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on May 11. Results: FAIL with 4 priority violations and 10 core violations.
• Employee drinks stored on prep table (corrected during inspection).
• Hand-washing sink is not conveniently located for easy access to food employees.
• Sewage is being conveyed to a point of disposal through buckets.
• Raid in dry storage area is stored over or with single-service items.
Dude's Donuts, 2613 S. Main St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on May 12. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 0 core violations.
Roller City, 2800 E. 24th St. Concessions. Routine inspection performed on May 12. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 2 core violations.
Andy's Frozen Custard, 2934 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on May 12. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 3 core violations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.