The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number of those violations.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Orient Express, 215 E. 20th St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on May 16. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 4 core violations.
• Evidence of employee drink was observed in walk-in (corrected during inspection).
Chipotle Mexican Grill, 631 S. Range Line Road, Suite B. Fast-food restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on May 19. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 0 core violations.
Sam's Club Bakery and Produce, 3536 S. Hammons Blvd. Grocery store. Follow-up inspection performed on May 18. Results: FAIL with 2 priority violations and 0 core violations.
• After being cleaned, the heat of the dish plate was 156.2 degrees.
• After being cleaned, food contact surfaces are not being sanitized by heat or chemical.
Moe's Southwest Grill, 3120 S. Main St., Suite 3. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on May 22. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 2601 W. Seventh St. Fast-food restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on May 22. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 0 core violations.
Jasper County Juvenile Detention Center, 530 S. Pearl Ave. Institutional. Follow-up inspection on May 22. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 0 core violations.
Pho Saigon, 2640 E. 32nd St., suites 1 and 2. Full-service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on May 22. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 4 core violations.
Smoothie King JoMo, 2202 S. Range Line Road, Suite A. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on May 22. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Wendy's, 1625 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on May 19. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 1 core violation.
• The sanitizer concentration for chlorine in the Hobart pass-through dishwasher is at 0 ppm.
Ghetto Tacos, 4582 E. Seventh St. Food truck. Routine inspection performed on May 23. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 0 core violations.
Subway, 330 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on May 23. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 0 core violations.
Lety's Snacks Y Mas, 116 N. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on May 23. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Gene Bassman Stadium, 3301 W. First St. Concessions. Routine inspection performed on May 24. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 0 core violations.
Ozark Roadhouse stand, 1301 E. Third St. Concessions. Routine inspection performed on May 24. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 0 core violations.
Golden Dragon, 1020 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on May 25. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 7 core violations.
Franklin Technology Center culinary arts kitchen, 2220 S. Indiana Ave. School. Follow-up inspection performed on May 25. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 0 core violations.
Nutrition Hub, 1802 W. 32nd St., Suite E. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on May 25. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Elks Lodge restaurant, 1802 W. 26th St. Full-service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on May 25. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 0 core violations.
