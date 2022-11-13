The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Wall Ave. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 4. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 7 core violations.
Jimmy's Egg, 1611 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 4. Results: FAIL with 2 priority and 5 core violations.
• Food employee observed improperly drying hands with cloth rag from back pocket (corrected during inspection).
• Nonpotable water observed leaking on to recently cleaned dishes from the ceiling as they are being pushed through the Hobart dishwashing machine.
Sam's Club retail, dairy, deli, 3536 S. Hammons Blvd. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on Nov 7. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Sam's Club meat and rotisserie, 3536 S. Hammons Blvd. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on Nov 7. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Ghetto Tacos, 2200 block of South Main Street. Food truck. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 8. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Big R's Barbecue, 1220 E. 15th St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 9. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 6 core violations.
Mercy Hospital kitchen, 100 E. Mercy Way. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 9. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 3 core violations.
• Chicken salad in 00063 front cafe cold holding unit being cold held above 41 degrees.
Club XO, 502 S. Joplin Ave. Bar. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 10. Results: FAIL with 2 priority and 2 core violations.
• Dairy products in walk-in being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Working containers of sanitizer not labeled with contents (corrected during inspection).
Joplin Avenue Coffee Co., 506 S. Joplin St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 10. Results: FAIL with 2 priority and 5 core violations.
• Yogurt in display cooler being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Dairy products in milk reach-in being cold held above 41 degrees (corrected during inspection).
