The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number of those violations.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
North Middle School, 102 S. Gray Ave. School. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 6. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Mercy Hospital kitchen, 100 E. Mercy Way. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 6. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 1 core violation.
• Potentially hazardous foods in Cool Drawers — 00046 being cold held above 41 degrees.
Eastmorland Elementary School, 1131 Highview St. School. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 6. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 0 core violations.
White Oak Station, 2307 W. Seventh St. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 6. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 5 core violations.
Lucy’s Restaurant, 2705 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 6. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 2 core violations.
Frank’s Lounge, 2112 S. Main St. Bar. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 6. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 2 core violations.
Ozark Christian College upper cafeteria, 1111 N. Main St. School. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 30. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Ozark Christian College student center snack bar, 1111 N. Main St. Concessions. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 30. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 0 core violations.
• Food items in single-door fridge being cold held above 41 degrees.
Joplin Athletic Complex soccer fields, 3301 W. First St. Concessions. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 30. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 2 core violations.
Super Donuts, 1901 E. 32nd St., Suite 15. Fast-food restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on Sept. 5. Results: FAIL with 3 priority violations and 2 core violations.
• Raw shell eggs stored above ready-to-eat food items in the Arctic Air reach-in cooler.
• Multiple potentially hazardous foods in the Arctic Air reach-in cooler are being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Evidence of rodent droppings observed throughout the floor in the back dry storage.
Little Caesar’s Pizza, 2431 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on Sept. 5. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 4 core violations.
MSSU Lion’s Den, 3950 E. Newman Road. School. Follow-up inspection performed on Sept. 5. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 4 core violations.
Speedy Burrito, 1710 S. Maiden Lane. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 5. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 2 core violations.
• Beef and chicken in grill drawers being cold held above 41 degrees.
Panera Bread, 2101 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 1. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 0 core violations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.