The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number of those violations.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
MOSA commissary, 2008 E. Seventh St. Retail. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 5. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
MOSA food truck, 2008 E. Seventh St. Mobile. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 5. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 3 core violations.
Bookhouse Cinema, 715 E. Broadway. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 8. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 0 core violations.
Walgreens, 2001 S. Range Line Road. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 8. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 0 core violations.
Domino’s Pizza, 1714 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 8. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 0 core violations.
Ozark Christian College student center snack bar, 1111 N. Main St. Concessions. Follow-up inspection performed on Sept. 11. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 0 core violations.
Papa John’s Pizza, 1931 S. Main St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 12. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 0 core violations.
• Ranch and cheese in Arctic King mini fridge reach-in cooler being cold held above 41 degrees.
Denny’s, 3602 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on Sept. 13. Results: FAIL with 2 priority violations and 4 core violations.
• Potentially hazardous foods in Bev Air Salad prep cooler in kitchen being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Potentially hazardous foods in True prep cooler being cold held above 41 degrees.
Chick-fil-A, 101 N. Range Line Road, Suite 100. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 13. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Kum & Go, 3434 S. Range Line Road. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Sept. 12. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 4 core violations.
• Potentially hazardous foods in the Hussman open-air cases in front of the kitchen are being cold held above 41 degrees.
