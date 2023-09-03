The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number of those violations.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Red Lobster, 3131 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 28. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 3 core violations.
MSSU Lion’s Den, 3950 E. Newman Road. School. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 25. Results: FAIL with 3 priority violations and 6 core violations.
• Employees are drinking from containers with screw cap lids (corrected during inspection).
• Ready-to-eat foods stored in coolers past designated expiration dates (corrected during inspection).
• Rodent droppings observed in the soda storage area.
Outback Steakhouse, 3110 E. 36th St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 30. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 3 core violations.
OK Bar & Billiards, 1516 S. Main St. Bar. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 24. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 2 core violations.
Denny’s, 3602 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on Aug. 31. Results: FAIL with 4 priority violations and 4 core violations.
• Potentially hazardous foods in Turbo Coil drawers being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Potentially hazardous foods in server prep cooler being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Potentially hazardous foods in Bev Air Salad prep cooler in kitchen being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Potentially hazardous foods in grill side True prep cooler being cold held above 41 degrees.
Qdoba Mexican Grill, 3102 E. Seventh St., Suite 101. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 31. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 0 core violations.
Casey’s General Store, 4802 S. Range Line Road. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 31. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 4 core violations.
Schifferdecker Golf Course, 506 S. Schifferdecker Ave. Concessions. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 30. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 2 core violations.
