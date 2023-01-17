Joplin and Jasper County added their names to the long list of cities and counties asking voters to approve a 3% local sales tax on recreational marijuana as permitted in a amendment approved in November by Missouri voters.
The three members of the Jasper County Commission at their regular meeting Tuesday morning at the courthouse in Carthage voted unanimously to put the sales tax on the April 4 ballot.
The Joplin City Council on Tuesday night approved adding the sales tax to the ballot by a 9-0 vote.
Joplin City Manager Nick Edwards said he knows of three dispensaries in Joplin that might apply for a license to sell marijuana to adults as allowed by law.
“We anticipate this tax will generate anywhere between $300,000 and $500,000 annually,” Edwards told the council. “Still we would probably have to see how it will go for a full year before making any big decisions on what to do with it.”
Jasper County Western District Commissioner Darieus Adams said he didn’t know of any dispensaries in the county so he could not say how much revenue might come to the county as a result of such a sales tax.
County Attorney Norman Rouse said this tax was unique in that the county would not collect sales tax on recreational marijuana sold in the cities within the county. The county could only collect revenue from dispensaries outside any city limits.
The two entities join Carthage in putting the sales tax before voters in April. The Carthage City Council voted to put the measure on the April 4 ballot last week.
According to the Missouri Municipal League, if voters pass the sales tax, it will only be collected on the sale of recreational marijuana sold to adults at licensed dispensaries.
It will be collected on top of a 6-cent state sales tax that was part of Constitutional Amendment 3, passed by voters in November.
Stuart Haynes, director of policy and administration with the Missouri Municipal League, said marijuana industry groups have told the league that the revenue for cities can be significant.
“I don’t know that anyone is expecting a massive windfall from it,” Haynes said. The numbers he has seen suggest each dispensary selling recreational marijuana would generate revenue of $100,000 to $150,000 annually for a town assessing a 3% sales tax on the product.
The sales tax measure needs only a simple majority to pass.
Joplin City Council members asked several questions before giving their thumbs-up to the ballot measure.
Member Phil Stinnett said the tax will generate some revenue, but it likely won’t be enough to help the city significantly with the challenges it faces with facilities and salaries for Joplin city workers.
“I believe voters should have the opportunity to vote on this,” Joplin Mayor Doug Lawson said. “But if it happens to pass, I hope we don’t collect a lot from it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.