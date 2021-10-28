The Joplin Public Library has added two new librarian positions to its staff.
Jason Sullivan, a reference assistant, will take the newly created role of electronic resources librarian. Derek Moser will be the library’s first adult programming librarian.
Library officials said in a news release that there has been a “strongly perceived need” for both positions and that the new librarians would help provide “a significant enhancement to patron services.”
Sullivan has worked in the reference department since 2007. In his new role, he will manage and support access to the library’s digital information resources, coordinate interlibrary loan services and administer the integrated library system.
He holds a master’s degree in library science from Kent State University, a master’s degree in education from the University of Missouri and a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Denver.
Moser previously worked as a children’s library assistant and assistant circulation supervisor in Joplin and as director of the Seth Wilson Library at Ozark Christian College. In his new role, he will coordinate in-house and outreach programs for adults, assist users with research and connect with community partners.
He holds a master’s degree in library science from the University of Kentucky and a bachelor’s degree in religion from MidAmerica Nazarene University.
Library officials said new appointments are rare for Joplin, with the last unique job addition taking place in 2006 with the naming of a teen services librarian.
