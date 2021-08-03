The Joplin Public Library and Souls Harbor are among more than 100 employers across the state that have been recognized by the Missouri Chamber of Commerce for their employee vaccination rates.
The state chamber campaign, “COVID Stops Here,” is honoring businesses and companies that have achieved widespread vaccination against COVID-19. Designations are tiered, with workplaces able to seek the gold level for at least 90% vaccinated, silver for at least 80% vaccinated and bronze for at least 70% vaccinated.
The Joplin library and Souls Harbor were recognized at the gold level.
Souls Harbor said on social media last week that its staff is 100% vaccinated. Library officials on social media said they “respect the right to freedom of choice for all Americans. We are proud to have a staff that chose the vaccine.”
Employers can seek recognition through the initiative at mo
“We believe every workplace can be a leader on vaccination, and it’s important that they do so because vaccination is key to Missouri’s economic recovery,” said Daniel P. Mehan, Missouri chamber president and CEO, in a statement. “It is encouraging to see so many employers taking the lead on vaccination as we work to help Missouri finally stop this pandemic. Our ‘COVID Stops Here’ designation signals that a workplace is a safe, healthy environment for employees and customers. The simple fact is getting vaccinated is good for business and good for our economy.”
The chamber represents more than 75,000 employers across the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.