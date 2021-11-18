The Joplin Public Library's makerspace, which had been either closed or only by appointment since the beginning of the pandemic, has resumed regular hours for the public.
The makerspace will be open from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays, from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. Use of the space is free to all residents; no library card is required.
Equipment and services provided in the makerspace include:
• A laser cutting and etching machine that can cut wood, cork, canvas, glass and nearly anything except plastic. Wood is available for purchase in the makerspace. An appointment is required to use the machine; contact 417-623-7953, ext. 1041, or makerspace@joplinpubliclibrary.org for more information.
• A 3D printer. Design objects using web-based 3D printing applications and software. Two types of plastic are available for public use at 20 cents per gram.
• Digital media conversion. Turn old photos, film, VHS tapes and more into digital files or burn them to DVDs.
• Computers with a variety of software, including Adobe Creative Suite, Audacity, GarageBand, iMovie and Microsoft Suite.
• Audiovisual equipment, including camcorders, digital audio recorders, a green screen and lighting equipment. Guests should bring their own media for digital file storage.
• A sewing machine.
• A button press.
• Cutting mats.
• Miscellaneous craft tools.
Library staff will be available during open hours to assist residents with their projects. Most equipment is available on a first-come, first-served basis.
