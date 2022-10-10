Joplin and Missouri unemployment remained in record-low territory in August.
The Joplin unemployment rate was 2.4%, which is where it also was in July.
That is the lowest it has been since at least 1990, according to the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center, and follows a previous record low of 2.6% in June.
The Joplin metropolitan area consists of Jasper and Newton counties.
Before this summer, the previous low for the Joplin metro area was 2.7% over a five-month stretch in the summer and fall of 2018, before the pandemic.
Unemployment in Joplin remained low until April 2020, when it spiked to more than 11% as businesses and other activity shut down because of COVID-19. Before the pandemic, the previous high in Joplin had been 8.8% in 2010, during a recession.
Missouri unemployment remained at 2.5% in August, according to MERIC, the same as July; the unemployment rate of 2.8% reported in June also was a record. The previous low was 2.9% for a three-month period in 2019.
The rates are seasonally adjusted, meaning they reflect seasonal trends, such as construction in the summer and holiday hiring in the winter, and are considered a more accurate reflection of unemployment than unadjusted numbers.
The unemployment rate in the United States was 3.7% in August, up from the previous month of 3.5%.
Unemployment numbers around the region include:
• Cape Girardeau: 2.6%.
• Columbia: 2.0%.
• Kansas City: 2.7%.
• Springfield: 2.2%.
• St. Joseph: 2.4%.
• St. Louis: 3.0%.
The unemployment rate for the metro area in Northwest Arkansas, which also includes McDonald County in Southwest Missouri, was 2.8% in and July, and 2.5% in August, based on preliminary numbers.
