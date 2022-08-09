Bart Starkey has been named the new manager for Joplin Regional Airport.
He succeeds Steve Stockam, who retired from the position in April.
Starkey spent 21 years with the FBI, working closely with the Federal Aviation Administration and other aviation-related government entities. He also previously worked for Sonoco Products Co. and the United States Marine Corps.
“Bart will be a strong asset to the Joplin airport and the city,” said Dan Johnson, interim director of public works, in a statement. “Air service is important to this community for our citizens and businesses and provides a valuable component for economic development. His skills are unique and offer an insight into the airline industry that will be helpful to those utilizing this service.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.