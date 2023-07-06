The city of Joplin on Wednesday named Chad Weller to be the public works assistant director for operations.
In this role, Weller succeeds Lynden Lawson, who will retire Friday.
Weller has been with the city for 15 years as a licensed professional surveyor. During this time, he led the survey and right-of-way section in the public works engineering division. He also has served as project manager for multiple city infrastructure projects including street widening, bridge construction and stormwater improvements.
Weller was appointed interim assistant director of public works of operations in December after Lawson’s retirement announcement. He holds a bachelor's degree in geography from Northwest Missouri State University.
“Lynden has served this city and community immeasurably in his time here. His commitment and leadership were evident in the many roles he served. He will be missed,” said Tony Robyn, assistant city manager, in a statement. “We are fortunate to have Chad at this transition. He has been a longstanding team member and involved for years in many facets of public works and various city projects pre- and post-disaster to present. He is a great addition to our leadership team.”
