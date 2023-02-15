When Briana Russo was on a recent job hunt, she specifically looked for a telecommuting position in which she could work from home. She landed such a job with Merck and Co. almost a year ago, and has loved doing her job in Joplin.
It's a nice change from living in Texas or New York, where she lived for prior jobs.
"The big reason is that I wanted to buy a house," said Russo, who is a senior statistician for the pharmaceutical company. "Buying a house here is a lot easier than in Austin, so that was great. Also, living closer to family is great."
Russo isn't alone, and thanks to a favorable report from The Wall Street Journal, others will follow. Joplin was ranked No. 2 on a list of the greatest places to work remotely — only neighboring Springfield finished better for factors attractive to remote workers such as home prices, high-speed internet access and affordability, as well as features such as dining and greenspaces.
The news was celebrated by Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce officials, which have been working to offer resources to such employees.
Erin Slifka, marketing and public information manager for the chamber, said that making the list is something of which the community should be proud.
"This is a great achievement for our community, because it speaks to our affordability and our dollar going further here," Slifka said. "There are also our amazing amenities, greenspaces and restaurants."
The Journal's report was based on a two-pronged approach. It worked with survey firm Ipsos to determine which factors remote workers cared about the most. Armed with that data, the Journal pursued statistics addressing those factors to develop its list.
Springfield and Joplin, at No. 1 and 2, aren't the only Midwestern cities to make the top 10. Major metros Kansas City, Kansas, St. Louis and Wichita made the list at 7, 8 and 9, respectively. Conway, Arkansas, finished at No. 4, nestled in between Evansville and Lafayette, Indiana, at 3 and 5. Huntington, West Virginia, was the only non-Midwestern city in the top 10, at No. 6.
The list took considerations for:
• Home prices and average house sizes.
• Lower cost of living.
• Proximity to restaurants, arts venues and parks.
• Unemployment rate.
• Availability and affordability of high-speed broadband internet.
According to the Journal report, fully remote workers account for about 13% of working Americans — about 25 million people, according to a Standford University economist. A majority of those employees work at call centers, tech support or in data entry.
Slifka said the chamber has no local numbers about remote workers in Joplin. All they have is anecdotal evidence, gathered from conversations at the chamber's Joseph Newman Innovation Center, a building that offers space to startups and other entrepreneurs.
Remote workers turn to a place like the center for interaction with others once things get too quiet at home, and a look around coffee shops also shows that people can take their work anywhere, Slifka said.
"We haven't captured that data yet because the challenge is that it's siloed," Slifka said. "But we know they are out there. People have those opportunities, and they are just trying to find where they can get plugged in and make sure they are getting access to resources they need."
The chamber is working to capitalize on the Journal's report with a marketing campaign targeting people outside the market who may be looking for what the region offers.
The development of that campaign and resources for remote workers could help them, Russo said.
"One thing that is hard for remote workers is that they don't feel like they are part of the community, because they spend time in their houses," Russo said. "Setting up communities with a shared work space gives us an opportunity to be around other people while doing our jobs."
