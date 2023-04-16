Airfield lighting at the Joplin Regional Airport will be updated through an $860,000 grant provided by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration.
Airport Manager Bart Starkey said the grant is provided through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed by Congress in November 2021. The BIL provides $15 billion to U.S. airports over five years for infrastructure repairs and modernization. Of that, $20 million per year is set aside for airports with an FAA contract tower such as Joplin's, Starkey said. He added that there are more than 260 airports with contract towers nationwide.
The funding is being provided to smaller and regional airports to improve safety, lower costs and support local businesses, according to a statement issued by the FAA. It's one of 33 awarded this year as part of the FAA Contract Tower Competitive Grant program. These grants pay costs to sustain, construct, repair, improve, modernize, replace or relocate airport-owned towers and install communications equipment, the FAA said.
Joplin's money will be used to modernize the airfield lighting control and monitoring system used by the control tower.
The system uses a series of computer systems to monitor and control the airfield lighting. In addition, the airport will use some of the money to replace the tower’s cab shades, phones, chairs and window shades.
“Airports aren’t just travel hubs, they are important job centers and economic engines — especially in smaller communities,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “We’re proud to deliver these investments, which will help us improve safety at airports and support local economies for decades to come.”
“Today’s grant allows Joplin Regional Airport to make much needed upgrades to their airport traffic control tower while improving safety, providing good-paying job opportunities and supporting local economies,” said FAA Associate Administrator for Airports Shannetta R. Griffin.
Officials with the city, the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce, and the airport have long said that having an airport with a nationally branded airline is used by some for personal travel but the larger share of users are those who travel for business and industrial commerce.
The city's current carrier, SkyWest, provides service through the FAA's Essential Air Program, which pays a subsidy to the airline to operate locally. The airline is expected to carry more than 53,000 passengers this year in and out of Joplin.
Starkey said the current airfield lighting system is failing.
"The project will enhance safety, improve tower operations, and provide good paying jobs for the community," Starkey stated in the application for the grant.
Starkey said the funds for the project were obtained through a national competitive grant process, with the city not required to provide any sort of match.
