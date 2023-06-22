For the 23rd consecutive year, the Noon Joplin Rotary Club gave grants to area organizations dedicated to serving the community in different ways.
The group gave $19,496 to eight area organizations at their regular meeting held at the North End Zone Facility at Missouri Southern State University as a part of an annual fundraising and grant making effort.
Scott Belden, president of the Rotary Club’s Community Fund, said some of the money comes from the weekly raffles the club holds at every meeting. Most of the funds come from the Rotary’s Annual Charity Golf Scramble.
These are the grants awarded Thursday by the group:
• Creative Learning Alliance — $746.
• Ronald McDonald House — $2,000.
• Downtown Alliance — $2,500.
• Jasper County CASA — $1,000.
• Habitat for Humanity — $1,500.
• Salvation Army — $1,250.
• Solace House of the Ozarks — $500.
• Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri — $10,000.
Belden said choosing who gets the money and how much each recipient gets is tough.
The organizations submit applications for the grants including a questionnaire, listing the group’s board members and listing the purpose of the grant request and how much they’re requesting.
“If we can fund their whole request we’ll do that but sometimes it’s a partial amount in order to spread our funds as far as possible,” Belden said. “It’s a difficult task because there are so many worthy causes in our community. Being on the committee, it’s a task to try to look through those causes and try to decide how to distribute that money but obviously there’s a limit to all of our money so we do our best. We like to look at causes that have not received funds from us in the past. But we don’t just eliminate them for that reason.”
Belden said the grant giveaway is part of the Rotary Club’s effort to help the community.
“I’m not sure the public is aware of just how active Rotary is in our community,” he said. “If anyone has been to Mercy Park, there are 18 bronze statutes in that park for the public to enjoy with family, friends, folks coming to town. We also were a key part of the Will Norton Miracle Field, a special field developed and built for children who have special needs who want to participate in athletics.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.