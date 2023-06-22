Scott Belden, president of the Joplin Rotary Club’s Community Fund, on Thursday presents eight club grants to recipients at a meeting at Missouri Southern State University’s North End Zone Facility. Accepting the grants were (from left) Sandy Hughes, with Solace House of the Ozarks; Nathan Hicks, with the Salvation Army of Jasper and Newton Counties; Fred Osborn, with the Joplin Chapter of Habitat for Humanity; Neely Myers, with the Creative Learning Alliance; Tara Horinek, with the Ronald McDonald House; Lindsey Gagnon and Michaela Lawrence, with the Downtown Joplin Alliance; Chelsi Scott, with the Jasper County CASA, and Stephanie Brady, with the Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri.

GLOBE | JOHN HACKER