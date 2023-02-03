Cup O’ Joe is a new coffee shop focused on building community around coffee and honoring military service. The armed-forces themed store opened in Joplin with the beginning of the year.
The dark-olive-green building at the corner of Ninth Street and Maiden Lane can easily be mistaken for a military surplus store.
“We have people come in here all the time and say, 'Oh, cool, you sell coffee here?'” Dustin Drilling, owner of Cup O’ Joe, said.
Drilling explained the appeal of the shop as this: when you have something in common with someone, it’s easier to talk to them. Coffee is a good example, but so is military service. He said everyone in this area seems to have one or two touchpoints with the military. It could be either a grandfather, uncle, brother, sister. Everyone seems to know a service member.
Drilling graduated from El Dorado Springs High School in Missouri and went straight into the service after school. He has served in the Army for the past 20 years, starting out as an intel analyst and then as an engineer officer. In the Army, Drilling traveled the world, serving in many places in North America and overseas, such as Romania, Afghanistan and Iraq.
“The camaraderie in the service is unparalleled,” Drilling said. “When it came time to retire, I thought, 'What am I going to do where I can still have that, but also provide a service to the local community and be around people?'”
The first thing that sprang into Drilling’s mind was a coffee shop. He remembers thinking how people are always excited when they come into a coffee shop. They’re happy to be getting coffee, and you get to provide them a service. To him, it was a win-win situation.
Drilling was stationed in New Jersey at the time and started looking at real estate websites. He initially thought about using a shipping container for the store, because that’s what is used overseas for shops on military bases. Instead, he discovered the former drive-thru liquor store on Maiden Lane.
The building was just what Drilling was looking for. It had sat vacant for a while, and was on an underdeveloped side of town. That meant it was affordable and would bring something new to the area.
The glass doors of the former drink coolers now offer a view into the kitchen as coffee is being made. The decor is military themed, with patches, flags and equipment lining the walls. A lot of the military items were collected by Drilling over the years, as he moved around and even from a bit of dumpster diving. He even found a Vietnam-era jeep in Carl Junction and parked it inside the shop.
“The idea is that you’ll see something different every time you come in,” Drilling said. “There’s a lot of subtle nuances in the decor, down to the different caliber ammunition crates.”
Right as you enter the coffee shop, there’s what Drilling calls the Wall of Heroes. Photos of service members from various time periods greet customers. Both of Drilling’s grandfathers served in World War II, and their pictures are on the wall, as well as friends he’s known through the service. Drilling even found a photo of a soldier home on leave, casually posing in his dress uniform, at a Joplin flea market and put it on the wall. People have started contributing photos of their own family members, making the wall a community project.
“I saw once upon a time a bar where people had their own mugs hanging up,” Drilling said. “We can’t really do that with coffee mugs, but I thought if people can put something here to make it their own, they’ll enjoy this place much more.”
Drilling took inspiration for the shop from Texas drive-thru liquor stores, and he decided to apply the design to coffee. There’s a menu board on the east side of the building, where the customer can pull up and order by intercom. Then, they drive around to the inside of the building to pick up their order. The shop can also take walk-in orders.
Cup O’ Joe gets their coffee beans locally and makes their own unique blend called Soldier Fuel, Drilling said. He describes it as a blend of medium and dark roast with a taste of espresso on top. They also offer items for breakfast and lunch, smoothies, soda and tea. Drilling said biscuits and gravy have been a big hit, and he plans on adding a croissant chicken sandwich to their growing menu.
“People keep coming back,” Drilling said about the community response so far. “We’re building our base of regulars, which is very promising. We see new people every day who didn’t know we were open. It’s growing and growing, and we’re happy about that.”
Cup O’ Joe also plans on hosting community events. The first of these will be a visit from the Heartland Canines for Veterans, a local non-profit that provides service animals to veterans.
The organization will do a Tactical Paws event at the shop at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4. They will be graduating two animals and giving them to their veterans, followed by a dog demonstration, and an opportunity to meet the service dogs and veterans. Drilling said the shop’s atmosphere and mission fits events like this and hopes to host more.
“I feel that this is a very specific venue that anyone who has served will be able to make an immediate connection to,” Drilling said. “It’s just very patriotic. This space is here to be used by the community, and we’re happy to support it.”
