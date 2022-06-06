CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Joplin’s 1 Million Cups program, which normally meets on Wednesday mornings at the Advanced Training and Technology Center, this week will head to Carl Junction.
The program will be hosted this week in partnership with the Carl Junction Area Chamber of Commerce at the Carl Junction Community Center, 303 N. Main St.
“This is a wonderful opportunity to share CJ with 1 Million Cup attendees, but also have two great Carl Junction entrepreneurs showcase their businesses,” said Cavanaugh Studyvin, executive director.
Coffee and networking opportunities will open at 8:30 a.m., followed by presentations from Happy Trees Table Co. and Nomad Brew at 9 a.m.
Happy Trees Table Co. produces heirloom-quality fine furniture using locally sourced materials. Nomad Brew is a mobile coffee truck that makes coffee available at area events. Each presentation will last eight minutes and will be followed by 20 minutes of feedback and Q&A with the audience.
1 Million Cups is free and open to the public.
