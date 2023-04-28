Joplin is still riding a wave of its largest economic development and building expansion since tornado rebuilding a decade ago.
Construction rose to more than $224 million last year, according to city building permit totals. That follows a high of $246 million in permits issued by Joplin’s building department in the fiscal 2020 year and $168 million in fiscal 2021.
Those numbers are being fed by all sectors including residential, commercial and industrial, but some of the larger projects are the result of new construction in the industrial sector and expansion by existing manufacturers and warehouse operations.
Travis Stephens, president of the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce, names several large companies that are building expansions: WestRock, a global company that specializes in packaging; Thermal Engineering International, a power generation company; and Able Manufacturing & Assembly, which manufactures large composite and metal train and tractor components as well as other products.
A significant addition to the city opening this summer is the Kansas City University College of Dental Medicine on the Farber-McIntyre Campus. The college will employ 70 faculty and 30 staff.
Groundbreaking for the $80 million college, located next to the Kansas City University osteopathic medical school at 2901 St. John’s Boulevard, was held on the 10th anniversary of the Joplin tornado, May 22, 2021. The medical college opened in 2017.
KCU is to host a ribbon-cutting June 26. The first class of students are to arrive July 31 for three weeks of orientation. The first white-coat ceremony inducting the new students will be held Aug. 19. Classes will begin Aug. 21.
Several other new projects started late last year and are expected to be completed this year:
• A Road Ranger Travel Plaza under construction at the Interstate 44 exit on Prigmore Avenue in the Crossroads Center Business and Distribution Park.
• A new CrossMar/Don’s Cold Storage Warehouse is under construction in the Joplin-Webb City Industrial Park.
• Ajinomoto is expanding its plant to add a new product line in Crossroads.
• Stronghold Data, 531 N. Schifferdecker Ave., is constructing a new building and an addition.
“I think, barring some kind of international pivot, if things stay the way they are, even with rising interest rates, that hasn’t slowed down expansion” in Joplin, Stephens said. “Gas prices have stabilized. It’s interesting, economics experts said they look at 12 leading indicators for a recession. Ten of 12 are pointing to recession at the end of the year, but the economy doesn’t seem to be adhering to what it is being told.”
Stephens said that Joplin’s industrial base “is on a great trajectory. But I think there are three areas where Joplin can really elevate its standing, and that’s in health care, in education and the burgeoning tech industry.”
City Manager Nick Edwards said, “I think you can look at the city and in virtually every corner of it something is going up. When people are making investments., they’re seeing opportunities. They’re seeing a good environment or otherwise people don’t make those kind of investments. I think there are a lot of leading indicators for a really revitalized, a really improved Joplin.”
He points to the $188-million, mixed-use development being built by Woodsonia Joplin around 32nd Street and Hammons Boulevard. Construction has started on the company’s multiple villa-styled apartment buildings to be located east of Sam’s Club.
Tony Robyn, assistant city manager, said there are more apartment units being built in Joplin currently than were constructed after the 2011 tornado.
B&B Theatres last month announced it will work with Woodsonia to bring a $33.6 million theater, described as a luxury entertainment center, to the development.
“We’ve got a strong retail development going with the Woodsonia development,” the city manager said. There also is to be a Menards store erected there.
Plans continue to be made for the demolition of the old John Q. Hammons Holiday Inn hotel on the south end of Hammons Boulevard there so that the property can be redeveloped.
“These are some leading indicators of growth in Joplin,” Edwards said.
