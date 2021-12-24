SCAMMON, Kan. — Josie’s Ristorante, a popular Italian restaurant in the small community of Scammon, closed its doors Dec. 22 after 35 years.
The announcement was made last week on the restaurant’s Facebook page.
“This is not a decision that was made lightly, and many factors were taken into consideration before making this difficult decision,” Mindy Saporito, the owner, said in a statement. “For the past year, I have been working vigorously to come up with a solution that will allow Josie’s to move forward in 2022. I strongly believe that when one door closes, another one opens.”
The restaurant was founded by Mike and Sally Saporito in October of 1986, in a former tavern in downtown Scammon, making Italian dishes they grew up with. The restaurant was named after Mike’s mother.
Josie’s received a number of honors and awards over the years.
In 2008, it received the Joan Finney Service Award, named after a former Kansas governor.
It also was a finalist for the 8 Wonders of Kansas in the cuisine category. The competition was sponsored by the Kansas Sampler Foundation, a nonprofit whose mission was to preserve and sustain rural culture, and which allowed voters to chose the best of Kansas in a number of categories, including architecture, history and more.
The Kansas Sampler Foundation noted that Josie’s had a “reputation as the best Italian food in Southeast Kansas using recipes that Grandmother Josie brought over from Italy in 1904.”
The site also noted that Josie’s customer base included people from all over the Midwest.
