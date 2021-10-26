Kansas City University, which has a campus in Joplin, has appointed W. Joshua Cox to the position of executive dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine and vice provost for medical affairs, effective next week.
Cox began his career as a family physician for the U.S. Army and joined the KCU faculty in 2006. During his tenure, he has worked as a professor of family medicine, chairman of primary care, associate dean for clinical education and College of Osteopathic Medicine campus dean for Kansas City.
“Over the past 15 years, (Cox) has demonstrated outstanding leadership and a tireless commitment to the growth and success of our students,” said Marc B. Hahn, president and CEO of KCU, in a statement. “During the critical and challenging past 18 months of the COVID-19 pandemic, his academic expertise, guidance and collaboration with our clinical faculty and administration proved vital to delivering high-quality, uninterrupted curriculum to our medical students on our campuses in both Kansas City and Joplin. He also was instrumental in KCU’s successful efforts to engage our COM students in the vaccinator workforce, and we are grateful for his commitment to protecting the public health in our communities.”
In his new role, Cox’s primary responsibilities will include overseeing College of Osteopathic Medicine curriculum development and execution; ensuring compliance with accrediting bodies, regulatory agencies and governing bodies; and directing medical operations for KCU’s clinics and clinical partnerships, according to a news release.
Cox holds a degree in osteopathic medicine from KCU and completed a residency in surgery and family medicine at the Medical Center of Independence in Kansas City. He is a fellow of the American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians and was awarded the 2019 Osteopathic Family Medicine Educator of the Year Award.
He has served on numerous professional boards and committees, including the board of directors of DO Care International, the American Association of Family Physicians Commission on Education, the American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians Congress of Delegates, and the National Board of Osteopathic Medical Examiners Standard Setting Committee.
