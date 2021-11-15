VERONA, Mo. — Kemin Industries broke ground Friday on a new manufacturing plant in Verona.
It is the company's second operation in Southwest Missouri.
The Iowa-based company is a global ingredient manufacturer that makes products for people, pets and livestock.
The 38,000-square-foot plant, scheduled to open in March 2023, will represent a $40 million investment and will employ more than 30 full-time workers.
The company said in a statement that the plant will have an initial capacity to create applications for more than 100 billion pounds of meat, poultry and protein-based ingredients.
“With its technologically advanced, sustainable and clean-label attributes, our Proteus line is in high demand with food processors that provide meat, poultry and protein-based products to consumers,” Chris Nelson, president and CEO, said in a statement. “The Proteus products help to improve yield, nutrition and quality of functional foods, and with this new facility, we’ll be able to serve and expand our customers in the food technologies space.”
Kemin acquired Massachusetts-based Proteus Industries in April. It also has an operation in Sarcoxie.
“Southwest Missouri has served as an excellent place for Kemin’s production capabilities and will continue to be a great community to expand our manufacturing opportunities,” Nelson said in a statement. “We believe that Verona and the surrounding areas provide a talented and dedicated workforce ideal to grow our global footprint and transform the quality of life.”
Established in 1961, Kemin is a privately held, family-owned company operating in 90 countries with more than 3,300 employees.
