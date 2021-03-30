A Joplin convenience store is partnering with Tesla to offer charging stations for drivers of the company's electric vehicles.
The Kum and Go location at 5002 S. Main St., located right by an exit to I-44, will have the chargers available. They are expected to be online in one or two months, according to a statement from the company.
This will be the only location in the area to offer the stations. Ken Kleemeier, vice president of fuels for the company, said there are currently no plans to build similar chargers for other locations.
Additionally, the chargers are intended for use only with Tesla electric vehicles.
Kleemeier said the partnership with Tesla is part of a larger strategy for offering such charging stations as customer demand increases. The Joplin location is the 17th of its about 400 stores to offer any sort of high-speed charging.
"I would say it's a measured pace as we monitor the adoption rate of electric vehicles," Kleemeier said. "In areas where there is a higher rate of electric vehicle ownership and adoption, and where our stores line up with charging networks, we can expand."
The charging stations will be DCFC stations built to offer high voltage for quick power-ups, Kleemeier said. Electric vehicles can be charged overnight by plugging them into a common, 110-volt outlet at home, but that level of voltage requires charging over a period of hours.
