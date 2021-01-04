LAMAR, Mo. — Envision Building Products announced this week that it has acquired Fairway Architectural Railing Solutions.
Based in Mount Joy, Pennsylvania, Fairway is a domestic manufacturer of nonwood railing systems for residential and commercial decks, balconies and terraces. This includes aluminum, PVC, cellular PVC, composite and steel railing systems. The company has manufacturing operations in York, Nebraska, and Hamilton Township, New Jersey.
Envision Building Products provides homeowners with decking and railing products.
“This acquisition expands Envision’s footprint in the outdoor living category and will not only increase market reach but will also provide operational efficiencies,” Shara Gamble, vice president of Envision sales and marketing, said in a statement. “The individual strengths of each company are complementary and will have a positive impact on our combined service and product offerings.”
In a statement, Envision announced Fairway’s existing management team will remain in place, and its current product offering will continue to be offered under the Fairway brand, with Fairway also having the ability to provide its customers access to Envision products. Envision will likewise be able to offer its customers access to the suite of Fairway railing products.
“We welcome and look forward to working with Fairway’s employees and customers,” David Humphreys, chairman and CEO of Envision Building Products, said in a statement. “Our acquisition of Fairway will build existing relationships, while affording customers the benefits of an expanded product portfolio and capabilities.”
----------
FFO being rebranded to American Freight
More than 30 FFO Home stores, including the store in Joplin at 1400 E. 32nd St., are being rebranded to American Freight Co., which will now have 350 stores nationwide.
American Freight buys direct from manufacturers and sells direct in warehouse-style stores.
FFO was previously Furniture Factory Outlet and Furniture Liquidators, and all stores will remain in their current locations.
In 2020, American Freight also combined with Sears Outlet, a leading national discount retailer of home appliances.
----------
American Water funds environmental projects
American Water announced recently that it had committed $141,121 to 42 community projects that improve, restore or protect watersheds throughout its service areas in 10 states.
"American Water’s commitment to providing our customers with clean, safe, reliable water service also means that we share a commitment to protecting our environment," Cheryl Norton, chief environmental officer of American Water, said in a statement.
Established in 2005, American Water’s Environmental Grant Program offers funds for community-based environmental projects that improve, restore or protect the watersheds, surface water and/or groundwater supplies in the communities it serves.
After 15 years, American Water’s environmental grant program has provided more than $1.7 million of needed support for 552 projects.
The 2020 grant recipients are located in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.
American Water is the parent of Missouri American, which provides water to Joplin, and has helped fund local initiatives, including the Wildcat Glades Friends Group education cottage in Wildcat Park, the annual Shoal Creek Water Festival and more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.